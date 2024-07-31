Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Primerica were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 20,472.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $251.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $256.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.29 and its 200-day moving average is $234.92.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

