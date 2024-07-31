Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.43

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 9447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05.

Institutional Trading of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PREF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 76,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,505,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86,519 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,293,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 38,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

