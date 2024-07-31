Pro Reit (PRV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Pro Reit to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$25.70 million during the quarter.

Pro Reit Price Performance

Pro Reit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Pro Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

