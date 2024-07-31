Pro Reit (TSE:PRV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$25.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

