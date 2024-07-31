Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Prologis Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $126.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.74. Prologis has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

