ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 30.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 9.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,604,000 after purchasing an additional 268,310 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 218.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 38,376 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 35.0% during the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $44,179.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,478 shares of company stock worth $218,311 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IAS stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,077.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

