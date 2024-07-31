ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Enhabit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Insider Transactions at Enhabit

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 10,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,650.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $183,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EHAB. Bank of America reduced their target price on Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. SVB Leerink raised Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enhabit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $514.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.25 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. Analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Enhabit Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Articles

