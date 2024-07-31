ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.26. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

BYND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.56.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

