Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 3.18%.

Provident Bancorp Stock Performance

PVBC opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $191.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Provident Bancorp in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Provident Bancorp

In other Provident Bancorp news, CFO Kenneth R. Fisher bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Provident Bancorp news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Fisher bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,075 shares of company stock worth $158,161. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

