Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 7.28%.

Provident Bancorp Stock Performance

PVBC stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $191.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.46. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Insider Transactions at Provident Bancorp

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Fisher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell sold 75,000 shares of Provident Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Fisher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,075 shares of company stock worth $158,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

