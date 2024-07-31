Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 5.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Provident Financial Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of PROV opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.39. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

