Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.39. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PROV. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

