PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,369,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.22% of PTC Therapeutics worth $272,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 349.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,444 shares of company stock valued at $847,735 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

