Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,117,000 after buying an additional 425,207 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 32,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 20,956 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3,599.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 22,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $348.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $372.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.91.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.67.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

