Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of WRK opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. WestRock’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

