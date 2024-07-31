Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,918,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 948,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,374,000 after buying an additional 593,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after buying an additional 466,820 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $49,041,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,599,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,615,000 after acquiring an additional 296,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRX. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $158.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $183.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.81.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.