Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 378,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,623,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 69,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 46,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $191.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

