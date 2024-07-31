Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.10 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in News were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in News by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in News by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in News by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36.

News Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

