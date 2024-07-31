Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,191.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 215,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after buying an additional 198,555 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 114.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 173,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,730,000 after acquiring an additional 92,944 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $215.10 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $219.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

