Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $112,081,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,050,000 after purchasing an additional 231,887 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,044.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 117,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 107,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASY. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.22.

Casey's General Stores Price Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $387.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.05 and its 200 day moving average is $325.26. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $238.44 and a one year high of $401.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

