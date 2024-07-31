Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $106.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -153.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

