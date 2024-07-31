Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,251,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 74.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,040,000 after purchasing an additional 533,910 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9,571.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $21,684,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $182.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.74 and its 200-day moving average is $165.59. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $184.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OC. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Owens Corning from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OC

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.