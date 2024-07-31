Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Teradyne by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.93.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $121.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

