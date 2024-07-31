Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $2,591,742.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,040.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $2,591,742.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,544 shares of company stock worth $6,273,484 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

