Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 18,100.0% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Five Below from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $223.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.89.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

