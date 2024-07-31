Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,196 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 1,140.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.04.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

