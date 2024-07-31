Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,544 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CarMax by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

