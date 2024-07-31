Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,560 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 71,899 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $10,053,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $117.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average of $103.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

