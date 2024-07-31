Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,561 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Trex by 1,744.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 305.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.76.

Trex Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TREX opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.26. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

