Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,813 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.47.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

