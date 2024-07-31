Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,854 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Twilio by 327.9% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Tigress Financial started coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.