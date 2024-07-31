Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,047 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AES were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in AES by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in AES by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 70,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 38,741 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in AES by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 157,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 31,975 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of AES by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 184,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AES. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

AES stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

