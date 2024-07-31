Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 212 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 22,509 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GL. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

GL opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average is $98.74.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $687,880. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

