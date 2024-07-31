Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 317 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,273,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $833,026,000 after acquiring an additional 101,917 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,723,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $36,867,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wingstop from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Wingstop from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.89.

Wingstop Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of WING opened at $376.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.60. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

