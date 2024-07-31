Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 392 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth about $3,730,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 210.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE AIZ opened at $175.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.13 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.87 and its 200 day moving average is $173.38.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. Research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

