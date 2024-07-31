Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 398 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in ITT by 788.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ITT by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $140.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.35 and its 200 day moving average is $129.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.94 and a 52-week high of $144.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

