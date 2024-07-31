Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 604 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in TransUnion by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period.

TransUnion Stock Up 2.8 %

TransUnion stock opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.28. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,761 shares of company stock worth $2,266,576. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

