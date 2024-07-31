Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 915 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 159,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,983,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 649.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,740 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $105.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.