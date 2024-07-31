Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Pentair by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones 2,004 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Pentair Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PNR opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.98.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.47%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

