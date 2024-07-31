Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $1,085,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 1,082.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,060,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 102.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 117,646 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,002.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. AECOM’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently -977.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

