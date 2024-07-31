Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 33,007 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,007 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 496.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at $933,650,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at $936,919,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

