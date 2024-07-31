Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,245 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

