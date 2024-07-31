Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $11,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $23,990,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM opened at $118.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $153.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average of $118.35.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

