Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,118 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 105,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 405,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 49,509 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 989,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,281,000 after buying an additional 129,215 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

NYSE:IPG opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

