Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of Macerich worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Macerich by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Price Performance

MAC stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.59%.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Macerich

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

In other Macerich news, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $74,921.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Macerich news, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $74,921.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.