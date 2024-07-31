Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,895 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 3,263.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Evergy by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. Barclays increased their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

