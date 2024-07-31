Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Five9 were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $279,377.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,296.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,914 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Stock Down 1.9 %

Five9 stock opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

