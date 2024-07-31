Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $324,098,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,606,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,850,000 after acquiring an additional 401,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $37,122,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN stock opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.68 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,769,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,700 shares of company stock worth $5,209,352. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

