Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.19% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE NSA opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $46.84.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

