Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $90.02 and a 12-month high of $215.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

